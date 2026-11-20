New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just announced a plan to finally shut down the infamous Rikers Island jail by 2032.

The idea is to move inmates into new, smaller jails spread across Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan.

This isn't just about closing a jail: Mamdani's also pushing for better mental health care and job training programs in the city's correctional system.

But there's a catch: since the current deadline is August 2027, the City Council will need to approve this new timeline.