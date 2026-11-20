NYC mayor proposes new timeline to close Rikers by 2032
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just announced a plan to finally shut down the infamous Rikers Island jail by 2032.
The idea is to move inmates into new, smaller jails spread across Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan.
This isn't just about closing a jail: Mamdani's also pushing for better mental health care and job training programs in the city's correctional system.
But there's a catch: since the current deadline is August 2027, the City Council will need to approve this new timeline.
Zohran Mamdani targets borough jails 2029-2032
The push comes after years of delays building new jails and a rising inmate population, roughly 6,600 people, way more than the planned 4,500 beds in the new facilities.
Mamdani wants Brooklyn's new jail open by 2029, followed by the Bronx and Queens facilities in 2031 and the Manhattan facility in 2032.
He's also proposing $146 million for reforms so old problems at Rikers don't follow inmates to their new locations, including expanded mental health support and job training.