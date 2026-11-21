NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore Achilles playing press soccer match
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles tendon playing soccer against the City Hall press corps on Thursday night.
He showed up at a news conference on crutches and joked, "I did not stretch," owning up to skipping his warm-up.
Mamdani scored, 9 month soccer return
Even with the injury, Mamdani managed to score a goal and was glad his team beat the journalists.
He'll be in a medical boot for six to eight weeks and expects to return to soccer in about nine months.