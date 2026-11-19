NYC orders demolition at 1323 Flatbush Ave after deadly collapse
New York City has ordered a Brooklyn building at 1323 Flatbush Avenue to be torn down after its neighbor collapsed on November 11, 2026, a tragedy that took eight lives.
City officials said trying to stabilize the damaged structure would have put workers in danger, so demolition is the safest move.
Twenty hurt in Flatbush, buildings evacuated
20 people were hurt and nearby buildings had to be evacuated. The city and the Red Cross are helping displaced residents with temporary housing.
Before demolition starts, extra support will be added next door at 1325 Flatbush Avenue.
The whole situation is tied to a construction project nearby that raised safety concerns months ago. Now, officials say they are focused on making sure something like this does not happen again.