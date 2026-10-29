Obama backs Jon Ossoff in Georgia and Trump rallies Ohio
With the midterm elections just around the corner, both Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former President Barack Obama are back in campaign mode.
Obama showed up in Georgia to support Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and didn't hold back on criticizing Trump's leadership.
Meanwhile, Trump rallied in Ohio, facing some protests but still urging Republicans to turn out, even as his approval ratings take a hit.
House control in play, Senate tight
This election could shake up Congress big time, with all 435 House seats and 35 Senate spots on the line.
Experts say Democrats have a shot at flipping the House, while Senate races are looking tight.
Early voting is already 40 million ballots already cast; 45.9 million Americans voted early in the last midterm elections in 2022, so turnout is definitely one to watch.