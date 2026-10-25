Obama criticizes Trump's home renovation focus, Ramaswamy over acton ad
At a recent rally, former US President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump for focusing on home renovation instead of lowering costs and took aim at Ohio's GOP candidate Republican governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over an ad featuring the estranged mother of Dr. Amy Acton.
Obama attacked the ad's cruelty and indecency and urged politicians to keep things ethical, especially with elections around the corner.
Ramaswamy defends ad despite bipartisan criticism
Despite pushback from both Democrats and Republicans, including Ohio's governor, Ramaswamy is sticking by the ad, with support from Trump and Vice-President J D Vance.
Obama also criticized Trump for focusing on his own projects instead of voter issues, as Democrats try to energize swing-state voters before November's closely watched midterms.