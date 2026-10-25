Obama in Ohio and Trump in Florida trade attacks
World
On Saturday, former President Obama and President Trump took aim at each other during campaign stops: Obama in Ohio, Trump in Florida.
Obama called Trump an "agent of chaos and cruelty," blaming him for rising prices and saying he focused too much on the White House instead of the country.
Trump fired back, labeling Obama a "lousy president" who "Obama was a lousy president. ", Trump
Obama urges reforms, Trump rallies voters
Obama urged voters to support Democrats and pushed for action on gun control, climate change, and health care reform.
He told the crowd, "We can't keep doing things the same way."
Meanwhile, Trump stuck to his usual themes, promising tougher immigration policies and more action on crime, while rallying his base as early voting kicked off in Florida.