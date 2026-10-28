October 8 shootout at El Castillo in Mazatlan kills 10
World
A violent shootout broke out at El Castillo Penitentiary in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, leaving 10 people dead, nine inmates and one family member of one of the inmates visiting the prison at that time, and injuring 16 wounded prisoners.
The chaos started on October 8, with authorities rushing in to regain control and figure out how guns ended up inside the prison.
Prosecutors report weapons used, investigators probe
Prosecutors say both pistols and long-barrel weapons were used during the fight, raising serious concerns about prison security.
Investigators are now looking into how the weapons got into the prison and whether security checks missed them.