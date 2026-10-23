October sees 28 attacks, Strait of Hormuz incidents reach 113
World
October has seen a major spike in ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways: 28 just this month, making it the most violent stretch yet.
Since tensions with Iran flared up in February, there have been 113 incidents since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, putting a key oil route at risk and raising real worries about global supply disruptions.
Hormuz shipping risk as tankers damaged
Even though oil prices have dropped below $90 a barrel, shipping through the region has gotten riskier.
More than 30 huge oil tankers have been damaged since the conflict started, and daily freight rates are exceeding $1 million.
Despite these challenges, steeper discounts are being offered by regional producers against dated Brent.