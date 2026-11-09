Odyssey cruise ship seized in Singapore, passengers stranded in Cambodia
World
The Odyssey cruise ship hit a major snag: after running into money trouble, it was seized in Singapore, and about 200 passengers found themselves unexpectedly stranded in Cambodia.
The ship had arrived from Cambodia with no guests onboard, and now creditors are handling things for the crew.
Villa Vie Residences halts operations
Odyssey's operator, Villa Vie Residences, suddenly shut down operations when fuel costs shot up due to global conflicts.
The cruise was originally pitched as an affordable way to travel the world (think $1,800 a month in fuel costs per cabin), but prices soared to $8,000 per cabin.
After just seven hours to pack and leave at a Cambodian port, guests had to leave; most were forced to leave there.
The abrupt end came nearly two years after it began.