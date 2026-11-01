Off-duty pilots honored by UAE President after flydubai midair attack

Two off-duty pilots, Henson Steven and Rowan Tooth, are being celebrated for stepping in when things went seriously wrong on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

After the copilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar midair, allegedly trying to crash the plane with more than 170 people on board, the off-duty pilots took control and safely landed the aircraft.

Their quick thinking earned them a top honor from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.