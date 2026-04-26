Old arrests for public drinking, urination haunt FBI chief

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has acknowledged that he was arrested twice in his youth for alcohol-related offenses. The first incident was in 2001, when he was arrested for public intoxication at the University of Richmond in Virginia. At the time, Patel was a college student and wasn't yet 21 years old. He wrote about this incident in a letter from 2005, which is part of his personnel file at the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office.

Law school incident Second arrest during law studies Patel's second arrest took place when he was a law student at Pace University in New York City. He wrote about this incident in the same letter, where he described celebrating with friends and consuming alcoholic drinks. The group then attempted to relieve themselves while walking home, which led to their arrest for public urination after being stopped by a police cruiser.

Drinking controversy Allegations of excessive drinking Patel's drinking habits have been a matter of concern. A recent report by The Atlantic alleged that his excessive drinking and unexplained absences had alarmed officials at the FBI and Department of Justice. The report claimed that early FBI meetings were rescheduled due to "alcohol-fueled nights" and that Patel was often unreachable, delaying time-sensitive investigative decisions.

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