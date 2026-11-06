Olivia Reingold admits AI edits to Michigan election photo
World
A journalist from The Free Press, Olivia Reingold, admitted she used AI to tweak a photo from a Michigan election night.
The edited image, shared on X, made a woman at Abdul El-Sayed's event look like they were wearing high-end designer clothes, though the shiny, artificial vibe tipped people off that it was AI-altered.
Critics say AI image edits mislead
After users called out the image's fake look, Reingold confirmed she'd used ChatGPT for enhancements but stood by her claim that the luxury items were real.
Critics say using AI this way blurs reality and can mislead people.
The incident has raised questions about whether technology like this belongs in journalism and how it affects trust in what we see online.