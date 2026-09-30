Omani co pilot reportedly attacked captain, Boeing 737 MAX plunged
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv turned into a major security scare when the Omani co-pilot reportedly attacked the Emirati captain with a pocketknife, trying to crash the plane.
The Boeing 737 MAX plunged over 15,000 feet before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
Thankfully, Israeli passengers and crew stepped in and helped save everyone on board.
Ben-Gvir and Regev demand Flydubai probe
After the incident, Israeli officials called for Flydubai flights to be suspended and requested an official investigation.
National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir described it as a "terrorist incident" and pushed for stronger safety measures.
Miri Regev requested an official investigation into whether the United Arab Emirates violated bilateral aviation agreements by staffing the flight with a pilot from a country without formal ties to Israel.
Both pilots were hospitalized after the ordeal, raising fresh questions about flight safety in tense times.