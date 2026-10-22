One child starts Mercedes-Benz VLE, crashes at Paris Motor Show
World
At the Paris Motor Show, things got unexpectedly lively when two kids hopped into a display Mercedes-Benz VLE electric minivan and one managed to start it, accidentally driving straight into a wall.
The scene happened on the second-to-last day of the event, catching everyone off guard.
No injuries, stand and vehicle damaged
Thankfully, no one was injured, though both the luxury MPV and its display stand took some damage and will need repairs.
A product specialist tried to stop the runaway ride but couldn't get there in time.
The VLE itself is pretty high-tech, with a massive dashboard screen and powerful electric motors, but maybe next time!