Ongoing France protests since September prompt advice for travelers
World
France has seen ongoing protests since last September, starting over education and now spreading to issues like living costs and public services.
Parts of Paris are under curfews, security is tighter, and more than 2,500 people have been arrested.
If you're visiting, it's best to avoid protest zones and stay alert.
Paris protests may disrupt landmark access
Protests have already shut down places like the Louvre, and access to landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower or Arc de Triomphe might be limited if demonstrations pop up nearby.
Public transport could also be affected by road closures or schedule changes, especially with new protests expected on October 24.
Keep your plans flexible, check official sites for updates, and follow local news so you don't get caught off guard.