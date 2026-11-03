Only India and Israel voted against U.N. regional arms draft

India's First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Anmol Sher Bedi, explained that arms control shouldn't be limited to certain regions: it's a global issue.

He pointed out that the U.N. has already discussed this in guidelines and recommendations and three consensus outcomes (1993, 1999, and 2017), so he questioned why it needs repeating.

India also pushed back on the idea that security concerns can be boxed into just one region like South Asia.