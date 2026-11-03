Only India and Israel voted against U.N. regional arms draft
World
India and Israel were the only two countries to vote against a draft U.N. resolution that pushes for peace deals with fewer weapons in specific regions.
The draft, brought by Pakistan and Belarus, got support from 180 nations, but India and Israel stood apart.
India's U.N. diplomat rejects regional focus
India's First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Anmol Sher Bedi, explained that arms control shouldn't be limited to certain regions: it's a global issue.
He pointed out that the U.N. has already discussed this in guidelines and recommendations and three consensus outcomes (1993, 1999, and 2017), so he questioned why it needs repeating.
India also pushed back on the idea that security concerns can be boxed into just one region like South Asia.