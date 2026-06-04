OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rules out donations for 2026 elections

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that he will not be contributing any money to political campaigns in the US this election cycle. The announcement comes as Silicon Valley billionaires are ramping up their spending to influence upcoming congressional contests. Altman's decision is particularly noteworthy given the current trend of rising political spending from the artificial intelligence (AI) and tech sectors.

Company stance Altman's stance on political donations When asked about his plans for the upcoming US election cycle, Altman said, "I don't think I have plans to make any political donations." His comments come amid major tech figures ramping up their political spending ahead of midterms that will determine control of Congress. However, Altman sought to distance OpenAI from claims of coordinated political campaigning, saying the company's engagement has been limited.

Regulation stance Altman's views on money's influence in politics Altman, who has donated politically in the past, said he would like to see a broader reduction of money's influence in US politics. "I would love to see money out of politics in general," he said. However, he also argued that AI companies shouldn't be held to different standards than competitors. "You can't hold us to a different standard than all of our competitors," Altman said.

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Policy discussions Altman's meetings with US policymakers During his visit to Washington, DC, this week, Altman met senior US policymakers amid the growing debate over AI regulation. He met bipartisan lawmakers, including congressional leaders and those involved in shaping artificial intelligence policy. The discussions also included officials linked to a recent White House executive order on AI governance.

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