OpenAI tightens security after Abdulrahman Alfozan allegedly placed hidden recorder
World
OpenAI is stepping up its security game after one of its engineers, Abdulrahman Alfozan, was arrested for allegedly placing a hidden recording device at work.
The incident has made employees uneasy about how easily outsiders such as foreign governments could get access to sensitive information.
OpenAI reassigns 1-quarter of production engineers
To fix things fast, OpenAI is shifting about one-quarter of its production engineers to focus on better security.
They're locking down sensitive projects with stricter access controls, moving important code to safer storage, and running regular security checks, all in hopes of preventing anything like this from happening again.