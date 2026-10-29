Opposition lights flares, blocks podium in Albania amid student protests
Things got intense in Albania's parliament this week, opposition lawmakers lit flares and blocked the podium, all in support of student-led protests demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama step down.
The unrest has been brewing for weeks, fueled by frustration over corruption, joblessness, and problems in education.
Sali Berisha calls ruling lawmakers criminals
Opposition leader Sali Berisha didn't hold back, calling ruling lawmakers "criminals" and urging tough action.
His party showed photos of protesters hurt by rubber bullets while waving blue flares.
Even with the government offering cheaper fuel and financial aid to calm things down, protests are still going strong, with another demonstration set for October 31.
This is the biggest challenge to Rama's leadership since he took office in 2013.