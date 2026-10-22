Opposition MPs clash in Albania's parliament over student protests
Things got heated in Albania's parliament on Thursday, October 22, 2026 when opposition MPs clashed with other parliamentarians during a session.
The chaos broke out after opposition lawmakers accused the government of cracking down hard on student-led protests calling for better education and demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama step down.
Albania protests broaden into anti-corruption movement
What started as anger over a resort project tied to Donald Trump's family has grown into a broader push against corruption.
More than 300 people have been injured in clashes with police, and dozens of protesters detained.
Despite political leaders trading blame, the protesters have clearly distanced themselves from any political party, and they're planning a national rally on October 24 to keep pushing for change.