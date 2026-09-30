Over 100 Israeli settlers burn Tubasi homes in Jalud
On September 29, more than 100 Israeli settlers attacked the Tubasi family's homes in Jalud, the West Bank, setting them on fire and injuring three Israeli security personnel. The family had to flee for safety.
President Isaac Herzog called the attack "a moral stain," while international groups like the Red Cross said this kind of violence is making life impossible for Palestinians.
International pressure grows on Israel
The incident has put pressure on Israel both at home and abroad. The Netherlands have responded with a bar on imports of settlement goods, while the UK has announced plans for broader controls on trade and financing of settlements.
On Tuesday a Senate bill demanding a human rights report on Israel's occupation of the West Bank was narrowly defeated after winning backing from all but one Democrat.
On Wednesday some in Israel questioned whether the army and the state had the capacity to do that.