Over 400 Indian-origin students and scholars decry ECI protests
More than 400 Indian-origin students and scholars worldwide have spoken out against recent protests targeting the Election Commission of India (ECI).
In their "Spare India from Anarchy" statement, they argue that these protests risk weakening India's democracy by dragging in unresolved legal issues and groups opposed to constitutional order.
The scholars highlight how India's democracy has stayed strong for more than 70 years, with peaceful power shifts and robust institutions.
Opposition accused ECI of electoral bias
The protests started after opposition parties accused the ECI of electoral bias and called for the Chief Election Commissioner's removal.
The scholars warn this could threaten judicial independence if reactions to election results or court decisions get out of hand.
While many signatories come from top universities like MIT and Oxford, they clarify this is a personal stance, not an official one.