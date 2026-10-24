Over 400,000 protest across France as police use tear gas
France saw over 400,000 people hit the streets Saturday, calling out President Macron's handling of school funding and the rising cost of living.
What started as peaceful protests in Paris escalated when police used tear gas and water cannons, leading to 64 arrests.
The unrest is putting real pressure on Macron's administration as his term winds down.
France protests demand education and pay
The movement began with frustration over a lack of school staff but quickly grew into nationwide demands for better education and higher pay.
While Macron has promised university admission reforms, people are still waiting for real action.
With a nationwide deployment of up to 70,000 officers to manage the crowds (even in cities where protests were banned), the message from young people and workers is clear: they want meaningful changes now.