Over 44,000 object to Palantir over £330m NHS data deal
More than 44,000 people have officially objected to Palantir's AI tech being used in NHS England's nationwide Federated Data Platform (FDP).
Their main worry? They don't want their health info used without solid reasons.
This protest is part of a bigger movement against the £330 million deal with Palantir, a company that's faced criticism for its links to the Israeli military and Donald Trump's ICE immigration crackdown.
Campaigners demand scrapping of Palantir deal
Hundreds of thousands have signed petitions, including a stunt by Amnesty International, and joined protests, calling for the deal to be scrapped.
Campaigners say it's about standing up for privacy and questioning if big tech should have this much influence in healthcare.
The NHS says patient data will stay protected and within its control, while Palantir claims its tech will help cut waiting lists and improve care.