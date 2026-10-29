Oxygen cylinder blast in Tharparkar ambulance kills at least 10

President Asif Ali Zardari has called for a full investigation and stronger safety rules to prevent more incidents like this.

He shared his condolences with those affected and urged quick recovery for the injured.

This isn't the first time such a tragedy has happened (in August, a fire triggered by an exploding air conditioner killed 14 newborns in a nursery at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, and the only baby rescued from the nursery died weeks later, bringing the death count to 15), highlighting how urgent better safety standards are in Pakistan's hospitals.