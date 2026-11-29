Tensions between Bangladesh's two main political parties boiled over near the Padma Bridge on Sunday, when a violent clash broke out between BNP and Awami League supporters.

Tragically, Ibrahim Sepahi, believed to be an Awami League activist, lost his life and two others were injured.

The chaos included Molotov cocktails being thrown and motorcycles set on fire, which brought traffic to a standstill for around 45 minutes.