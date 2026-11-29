Padma Bridge clash kills Ibrahim Sepahi, believed Awami League activist
Tensions between Bangladesh's two main political parties boiled over near the Padma Bridge on Sunday, when a violent clash broke out between BNP and Awami League supporters.
Tragically, Ibrahim Sepahi, believed to be an Awami League activist, lost his life and two others were injured.
The chaos included Molotov cocktails being thrown and motorcycles set on fire, which brought traffic to a standstill for around 45 minutes.
Paramilitary troops sent amid escalating protests
This isn't just a one-off fight: BNP and Awami League have been at odds since BNP claimed power in February.
Protests have escalated lately, with bridge blockades, arson incidents in Gopalganj, and armed rallies as Awami League supporters push back against restrictions from the new government.
Authorities have now sent in extra paramilitary troops to try to keep things under control, but the atmosphere remains tense.