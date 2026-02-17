Pakistan: 14 killed, 25 wounded in attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 14 people were killed, and over two dozen were injured in a series of attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The violence included two bomb blasts and a gunfight, according to reports in local media. The first attack was a suicide bombing at a religious seminary in Bajaur district, killing eight security personnel and injuring 10 others. The blast damaged nearby houses as well, causing a roof to collapse, thereby killing a child.

Bannu attack Second bombing in Bannu town The second bombing took place in Bannu town when an explosive-laden rickshaw detonated near the Miryan police station. This attack killed two civilians and injured 17 others. In a third incident, three police personnel were killed during a search operation in Shangla district. The operation also resulted in the deaths of three militants linked to attacks on Chinese nationals.

Rising violence Recent surge in violence These incidents come after a recent mosque bombing in Islamabad that killed 31 and injured 169. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for that attack. In the past year, anti-regime armed groups have stepped up their activities, especially targeting Chinese projects and personnel in Pakistan. In March, five Chinese workers were killed in a suicide bombing at a dam construction site on the Karakoram Highway.

Advertisement