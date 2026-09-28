Pakistan adopts household solar as panel prices drop 60%
World
Pakistan has made a major leap to solar power, slashing its need for imported fossil fuels.
At the beginning of the Ukraine War, Pakistan couldn't afford to buy liquefied natural gas, leading to power outages.
With solar panel prices dropping by 60%, more households started installing panels.
Self-taught solar entrepreneurs learned about installation and repair of the panels on YouTube and local WhatsApp groups.
Solar brings Pakistan over $12B savings
This grassroots shift has saved Pakistan over $12 billion on fuel imports and now solar makes up about 10% of the national grid.
People in rural areas are getting electricity thanks to homegrown efforts, and with crude oil prices still rising, the country could save another $6.3 billion.