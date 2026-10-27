Pakistan and China launch China-Pakistan Information Corridor boosting cultural exchange
World
Pakistan and China just kicked off the China-Pakistan Information Corridor (CPIC), a fresh project meant to boost cultural exchange and make it easier to share information between the two countries.
At the launch, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong shared that CPIC is all about helping people from both sides understand and appreciate each other's cultures more deeply, another step in tightening their longstanding friendship.
Launch follows recent diplomatic meetings
This launch comes right after some key diplomatic get-togethers.
Just days before, top officials from both countries met up to talk strategy and cooperation, with friendly messages exchanged between leaders.
It is clear both sides are serious about working closer together, especially through new efforts like CPIC.