Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 MOUs during President Muizzu visit

The MOUs go beyond tech: they cover health, cybersecurity, job training, fighting illegal trafficking, and even making travel between the two countries easier.

There's also a big push to grow trade from $13.9 million to $200 million in just two years.

Plus, Pakistan will help the Maldives with environmental projects like tree planting.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said he would work to "translate these written MoUs into action with prompt decision-making and speedy implementation."