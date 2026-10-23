Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 MOUs during President Muizzu visit
Pakistan and the Maldives have teamed up, signing 20 fresh agreements to work together on everything from defense and maritime security to IT and artificial intelligence.
This happened during Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's first visit to Pakistan in more than a decade, right as both countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties.
Pakistan Maldives MOUs target $200 million trade
The MOUs go beyond tech: they cover health, cybersecurity, job training, fighting illegal trafficking, and even making travel between the two countries easier.
There's also a big push to grow trade from $13.9 million to $200 million in just two years.
Plus, Pakistan will help the Maldives with environmental projects like tree planting.
PM Shehbaz Sharif said he would work to "translate these written MoUs into action with prompt decision-making and speedy implementation."