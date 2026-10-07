Pakistan approves digital fuel subsidy for 9 million low-income people
Pakistan is providing a fuel subsidy to help over nine million low-income folks handle the recent spike in gasoline prices, thanks to the U.S.-Iran conflict.
Approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the program uses digital tokens sent by text message, making it easy and tech-friendly.
As IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja put it, this is all about getting relief to people quickly and efficiently.
Tokenized fuel discounts for commuters
If you ride a motorcycle or rickshaw, you'll get 500 rupees off fuel each week, up to 2,000 rupees a month.
Small car owners (with engines of up to 800 cc) get a discount of 100 rupees per liter on up to 10-liter every 10 days.
Just show your digital token at select gas stations and save instantly.
The goal? Help everyday commuters keep moving without breaking the bank after fuel prices jumped over 50%.