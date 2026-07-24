Islamabad brokering Iranian oil exports via Pakistan: Report
What's the story
Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has reportedly brokered a secret deal with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The Times of Israel reported that the agreement led to Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia being halted in exchange for Iranian oil being exported via Pakistan. The arrangement was allegedly finalized in late March amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Diplomatic maneuver
Munir, Shehbaz instrumental in deepening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties
The deal was reportedly part of a larger strategy to strengthen Pakistan's ties with Saudi Arabia.
Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have both been instrumental in deepening bilateral relations, which include a mutual defense agreement signed last year.
Under this agreement, thousands of Pakistani soldiers were deployed to Saudi Arabia along with warships and fighter jets.
Economic leverage
Joint venture with IRGC chief set up by Munir
The Times of Israel report said Munir set up a joint venture with IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi to facilitate the discreet export of Iranian oil through Pakistan.
This venture was operational since late last year despite international pressure and restrictions on Iranian exports.
It is believed that this arrangement brought financial benefits to both parties, especially as Iran continued to face a US-imposed blockade affecting its ports and oil trade.
Diplomatic pressure
Munir warns Iran against missile strikes on Saudi Arabia
Reportedly, Munir warned Vahidi that continued attacks on Saudi Arabia could threaten the future of their oil venture.
After this warning, Iranian missile strikes against Saudi Arabia ceased, according to the report.
However, one Middle East diplomat was quoted as criticizing the arrangement for legitimizing what they called "ransom payments" by allowing Iran to extract concessions from countries wanting to avoid becoming conflict targets.
Unverified claims
Claims of the report not independently verified
The claims made in The Times of Israel report have not been independently verified.
There has been no official public response from Pakistan, Iran, or Saudi Arabia regarding this reported agreement.
The situation continues to unfold amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and the broader geopolitical landscape involving these nations.