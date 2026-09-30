Pakistan backs Saudi Arabia with military support against Iran-backed Houthis
World
Pakistan just announced it is backing Saudi Arabia with military support against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif shared the news from Rome, saying Pakistan's military will help defend Saudi Arabia under a new agreement that also includes Turkey.
Defense minister says Iran talks open
This move is part of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed in August, which brings Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey together in a mutual defense pact.
While Asif emphasized keeping talks open with Iran and did not confirm whether airstrikes are on the table, recent meetings have focused on countering Houthi threats to key shipping routes and reviving stalled nuclear talks with Tehran.