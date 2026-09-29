Pakistan denies airspace to Russian flight carrying Bangladesh's nuclear fuel 

"We heard that a cargo plane carrying uranium for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant...was scheduled to arrive on September 24. However, the flight was not given permission to use Pakistani airspace, so the uranium did not arrive in Bangladesh as planned," Anam told ANI.

The flight was supposed to cross Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and India before reaching Dhaka.

Tauhidul Islam, joint secretary at the Science Ministry, said all preparations were in place when Rosatom informed them about the airspace issue.