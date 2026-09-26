Pakistan bombings since February kill over 100, Dera Ismail Khan
World
Pakistan has faced a worrying wave of bombings this year, with over 100 people killed since February.
The most recent attack happened on September 26 at a police checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan, leaving 11 dead and at least 30 injured.
Several of these blasts were claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).
Islamabad Shiite blast, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa checkpoint attacks
The violence kicked off with a major blast at a Shiite center in Islamabad back in February, killing over 30 and injuring 169.
May saw more explosions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially targeting police checkpoints.
Things got even worse over the summer: TTP claimed several attacks.
These groups continue to threaten security across the country.