Iran's military planes on Pakistani soil? Islamabad clarifies

Pakistan has confirmed the presence of Iranian aircraft on its soil, but denied reports that it allowed Iran to park military and spy planes during talks with the United States . The Pakistan Foreign Ministry described these reports as "misleading and sensationalized." It clarified that the aircraft were only linked to diplomatic and logistical support during ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the US.

Clarification issued Aircraft 'remained temporarily' in Pakistan: Foreign Ministry The Foreign Ministry's statement said that some aircraft and support personnel "remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement." This was done to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and administrative staff associated with the talks process. The statement emphasized that these aircraft had "no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement."

Mediation role Pakistan's role as a facilitator The statement sought to stress Islamabad's role as an impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator in support of dialogue and de-escalation. It said that such "speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace." The clarification came after CBS News reported that Pakistan may have allowed Iranian military and surveillance aircraft to park on its airfields during talks with the US.

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