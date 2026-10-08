Pakistan confirms troops in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
World
Pakistan just confirmed its troops are stationed in Saudi Arabia, but this isn't new: they've actually been there for decades.
The announcement comes as Yemen's Houthi rebels ramp up attacks on Saudi territory.
According to Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the ISPR director general, Pakistani forces help out in several areas, showing just how close the two countries are when it comes to defense.
Pakistan Saudi Turkiye signed Makkah pact
Earlier this year, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, a deal where if one gets attacked, all three stand together.
High-level meetings in Istanbul and Riyadh are now turning those promises into real action, especially as security threats from Yemen keep growing.