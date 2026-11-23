Pakistan could send 2nd astronaut to China's Tiangong this Wednesday
Big news for Pakistan's space program: this Wednesday, either Muhammad Zeeshan Ali or Khurram Daud, both from the Pakistan military, could become the country's second astronaut and the first Pakistani to embark on a full orbital mission to China's Tiangong space station.
Weeklong experiments underscore Pakistan China cooperation
The chosen astronaut will spend a week at China's Tiangong space station running microgravity experiments, pretty cool, right?
This isn't just about reaching space; it marks Pakistan's shift from commercial projects to government-led human missions and highlights growing teamwork with China.
Plus, it fits with China's push for more international collaboration in space exploration.