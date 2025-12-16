Pakistan court sentences hardliner cleric to 35 years jail

Shah's incitement was in response to Isa granting bail to a member of the Ahmadi community in a blasphemy case. The Ahmadis, an offshoot of Islam, were declared non-Muslims by Pakistan's parliament in 1974. Their homes and places of worship are frequently attacked by Sunni militants who brand them as heretics.

Party ban

TLP banned after violent clashes

The sentencing comes less than two months after the Pakistani government banned the TLP following violent clashes between its supporters and police during a pro-Gaza rally. The party's leader, Saad Rizvi, has since gone missing. Police believe Rizvi fled to Pakistan-administered Kashmir amid unrest that started in early October when he led a march from Lahore to Islamabad.