Trump designates fentanyl as 'weapon of mass destruction'

United States President Donald Trump has officially classified illicit fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction" in an executive order. The unprecedented move gives the US government greater power to tackle the synthetic opioid. The classification allows the Pentagon to work with law enforcement and intelligence agencies using tools usually reserved for countering weapons proliferation. In 2023, over 80,000 people died in the US from opioids, primarily illicitly manufactured fentanyl, according to a study that appeared in Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Military action Trump justifies military strikes against alleged drug traffickers Trump's executive order states that "illicit fentanyl is closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic" and just 2 milligrams, equivalent to 10 to 15 grains of table salt, can be lethal. The order comes against the backdrop of the US military carrying out 25 strikes against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and the Pacific since early September, killing at least 95 people. The latest strike on three vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean killed eight people.

Controversial strikes Congress and public opinion divided over military actions The military action has faced criticism from lawmakers and legal experts who question its legality. However, Trump has defended the strikes as necessary to curb drug trafficking into the US and has declared the country is in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels. Meanwhile, a recent poll by Reuters/Ipsos showed widespread opposition to these military operations among Americans, including about a fifth of Republicans.