Pakistan defense minister alleges officials seek to move families abroad
World
Pakistan's defense minister just alleged that some top officials want to move their families overseas (places like Portugal) for a safer and more stable future.
This comes while the country is urging regular people to tough out economic struggles, making the contrast pretty hard to miss.
Pakistan lost over 1.8 million skilled workers
It's not just officials' families eyeing life abroad: over 1.8 million skilled workers, including doctors and engineers, have left Pakistan in the past three years.
With more government families seeking foreign education and permanent settlement, there's growing concern about losing vital talent when the country needs it most.