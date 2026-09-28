Pakistan enters Rabi with 25% water cut risking wheat output
Pakistan is heading into the Rabi season with its lowest water reserves in four years, and that's bad news for farmers.
With a 25% cut in water supply expected, wheat, the key Rabi crop, could take a big hit.
This has people worried about food shortages, especially since wheat shortages could threaten food security here.
The situation isn't helped by ongoing disputes with India over shared rivers and the stalled Indus Waters Treaty.
Sindh and Punjab water tensions
The water shortage isn't just a national problem: it's also creating tension between provinces like Sindh and Punjab, which both depend on the same river system.
With less water to go around, sharing gets tricky and old rivalries can flare up fast.
All this highlights how complex (and urgent) Pakistan's water challenges have become for everyone involved.