Pakistan external debt hits $135.1bn by 2025, lenders remain engaged
Pakistan's external debt has hit a huge $135.1 billion by 2025; international lenders are still stepping in to help.
According to the World Bank, Pakistan's debt has nearly doubled since 2015.
Even with doubts about its economy, big creditors aren't backing out just yet.
One 3rd of exports repay debt
China tops the list as Pakistan's biggest lender with $22.4 billion, followed by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.
In 2025, one-third of all export earnings went straight to paying off debts, showing just how tight things are financially.
Despite a small growth bump (3.7% in fiscal 2026), major issues like 7% unemployment and around 70 million people living in poverty remain tough obstacles.
IMF continues providing financial lifelines
The International Monetary Fund is still providing financial lifelines, highlighting how much Pakistan relies on outside help right now.
But there are real concerns about whether the country can handle its debts on its own anytime soon, making for a pretty fragile economic situation overall.