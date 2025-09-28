Pakistan shows rare minerals to Trump after $500M investment deal
What's the story
Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir recently showcased a box of rare earth minerals to United States President Donald Trump. The meeting was held in the Oval Office, with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also present. The display comes after a $500 million investment deal between a US metals company and Pakistan's Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).
Economic prospects
Munir's earlier claims of mineral wealth
Munir had earlier described the country's mineral wealth as a "treasure" that could help reduce its debt and transform it into a prosperous society. However, previous claims of major oil discoveries in Pakistan have been met with skepticism after they were later debunked. The current agreements with US companies are part of Pakistan's strategy to attract foreign investment and develop its mining sector.
Resource challenges
Pakistan's efforts to develop value chains
Pakistan hopes to develop value chains and improve mineral processing capacity with foreign partners. The government believes that foreign investment in the mineral sector could help alleviate its prolonged economic crisis and loans. Most of Pakistan's mineral reserves are located in Balochistan, a region troubled by separatist unrest. Security concerns have complicated resource extraction efforts there, but the government remains committed to expanding operations despite these challenges.
Trade expansion
US embassy in Pakistan welcomes recent agreements
The US embassy in Pakistan welcomed the recent agreements, calling them a step forward in strengthening bilateral ties. A second agreement was signed between Pakistan's National Logistics Corp and Portugal's Mota-Engil Group for the development of the mining sector. These deals are part of a broader effort by Pakistan to attract international investment and modernize its mining industry with the help of global partners.