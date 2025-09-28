UN reimposes sanctions on Iran after nuclear talks collapse

The United Nations has reimposed sweeping sanctions on Iran , a decade after they were first lifted. The sanctions came into effect after nuclear negotiations between Iran and Western powers broke down. They prohibit transactions related to Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and are expected to have a broader impact on its struggling economy.

Diplomatic efforts US urges Iran to accept direct talks US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on Iran to "accept direct talks, held in good faith." He also urged UN member states to "immediately" implement sanctions. Meanwhile, British, French, and German foreign ministers reiterated their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. They also urged Tehran "to refrain from any escalatory action."

Sanctions impact Iran rejects US proposal Iran has allowed UN inspectors back into its nuclear sites, but President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected a US proposal for a temporary pause in exchange for its entire stockpile of enriched uranium. An attempt by Russia and China to delay the sanctions until April was unsuccessful. Germany, which initiated the sanctions with the UK and France, said it had "no choice" as Iran wasn't complying with obligations.

Diplomatic fallout Russia refuses to enforce sanctions Russia has refused to enforce the sanctions, calling them invalid. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said they "finally exposed the West's policy of sabotaging the pursuit of constructive solutions." In response to the sanctions, Iran recalled its ambassadors from the UK, France, and Germany for consultations.