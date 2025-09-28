'India needs fixing': Trump aide Howard Lutnick renews threat

Howard Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary of the Trump administration, has issued a renewed threat to India. He said that New Delhi "needs fixing" and warned that if it wants to sell products to American consumers, it must "play ball with the President." In an interview with NewsNation, Lutnick took a dig at both India and Brazil for not opening their markets enough and taking actions against US interests.

Trade tensions US tariffs on Indian goods India is currently facing steep tariffs from the US, with duties going up to 50% on certain products. This includes a recent 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products, which is a major blow as Indian pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on the US market for revenue. The 50% tariffs also include a 25% penalty for India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Deal dynamics First deal is always the best deal, says Lutnick Lutnick emphasized that countries like India and Brazil need to understand the importance of cooperating with the US if they want access to its consumer market. He said, "The way that President Trump does deals, the first deal is always the best deal. And then the next deal is higher, the next deal is higher." Despite ongoing trade negotiations with several countries, Lutnick said India and Brazil are among the "big ones" on America's agenda.