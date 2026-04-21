Pakistan suspends $1.5B Sudan weapons sale after Saudi Arabia objects

Pakistan has suspended a $1.5 billion arms deal with Sudan after Saudi Arabia requested its termination. The deal, which involved supplying weapons and jets to Sudan, was brokered by Saudi Arabia and was in its final stages in January. However, Riyadh decided not to finance the purchase and advised Islamabad to terminate the agreement instead, according to Pakistani sources cited by Reuters.

Diplomatic dynamics Saudi Arabia's growing influence over Pakistan's defense deals The termination of the Sudan deal came after a meeting between Sudanese army leaders and Saudi authorities in Riyadh last month. The decision also reflects Saudi Arabia's growing influence over Pakistan's defense deals, especially with its mutual defense pact signed last year. This pact considers aggression against either country as an attack on both, further solidifying their alliance.

Strategic shift Potential impact on other defense deals A security source told Reuters that some Western nations had advised Riyadh against getting involved in proxy wars in Africa. This advice may have influenced Saudi Arabia's decision to withdraw financing for the Sudan deal. The source also noted that another $4 billion deal with Libya was at risk as Saudis reconsider their strategy in both countries.

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