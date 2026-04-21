Pakistan suspends $1.5B Sudan weapons sale after Saudi Arabia objects
What's the story
Pakistan has suspended a $1.5 billion arms deal with Sudan after Saudi Arabia requested its termination. The deal, which involved supplying weapons and jets to Sudan, was brokered by Saudi Arabia and was in its final stages in January. However, Riyadh decided not to finance the purchase and advised Islamabad to terminate the agreement instead, according to Pakistani sources cited by Reuters.
Diplomatic dynamics
Saudi Arabia's growing influence over Pakistan's defense deals
The termination of the Sudan deal came after a meeting between Sudanese army leaders and Saudi authorities in Riyadh last month. The decision also reflects Saudi Arabia's growing influence over Pakistan's defense deals, especially with its mutual defense pact signed last year. This pact considers aggression against either country as an attack on both, further solidifying their alliance.
Strategic shift
Potential impact on other defense deals
A security source told Reuters that some Western nations had advised Riyadh against getting involved in proxy wars in Africa. This advice may have influenced Saudi Arabia's decision to withdraw financing for the Sudan deal. The source also noted that another $4 billion deal with Libya was at risk as Saudis reconsider their strategy in both countries.
Economic strain
Pakistan's looming economic challenges and loan repayments
Meanwhile, Pakistan is grappling with economic challenges as it prepares to repay $1.5 billion of a $3.5 billion loan from the United Arab Emirates by April 23. The State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that Islamabad has repaid $2 billion of the fund placed by the UAE with its central bank. This financial pressure comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in Africa and changing strategies of key players like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.