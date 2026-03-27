'Pakistan is no Qatar': Islamabad warns Israel over Tehran airstrikes

Pakistan has issued a stern warning to Israel following reports of an airstrike by the United States-Israel alliance near its embassy in Tehran, Iran . The government-affiliated Pakistan Strategic Forum said, "Israel must remember, Pakistan is no Qatar. We will beat hell out of them if any harm occurred to our diplomats, anywhere in the world." This comes as part of the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran.

Embassy safety Pakistan embassy in Tehran not harmed Initial reports suggest that the Pakistani embassy compound and diplomatic staff in Tehran were not harmed during the airstrikes. However, several buildings in the vicinity were shaken by powerful explosions. The strikes have raised concerns as Pakistan tries to mediate between the US-Israel alliance and Iran. Islamabad has publicly offered to host talks between the United States and Iran if desired.

Diplomatic tensions Pakistan offers to mediate US-Iran talks The airstrikes come as Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to mediate between the US and Iran. Pakistani officials have publicly stated that "if both parties desire, Islamabad is willing to host talks" between the United States and Iran. This comes as part of the ongoing West Asia conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The situation has been tense with multiple airstrikes reported in Tehran, Kashan, and Abadan.

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