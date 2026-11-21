Pakistan grants 3,091 Indian Sikhs visas for Guru Nanak anniversary
Pakistan has granted visas to 3,091 Sikh pilgrims from India to celebrate the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.
The group will cross into Pakistan via the Wagah border on November 22, where they will be welcomed by officials and Punjab Minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora.
The main celebration is set for November 24 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak's birthplace.
Organizers arrange logistics and itinerary
The organizers have sorted out essentials like accommodation, meals, medical care, security, and transport for the visitors.
During their stay, pilgrims will visit key gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, and spend a night at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, plus take part in cultural moments like a kabaddi match at Kartarpur.
They will also explore historic spots in Lahore before heading back to India by December 1.