Pakistan has granted visas to 3,091 Sikh pilgrims from India to celebrate the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The group will cross into Pakistan via the Wagah border on November 22, where they will be welcomed by officials and Punjab Minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora.

The main celebration is set for November 24 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak's birthplace.