Pakistan locks down Islamabad to block jailed Imran Khan supporters
Islamabad is on lockdown as Pakistan's government blocks roads with shipping containers and ramps up police presence to keep supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan out of the city.
This all comes ahead of a big PTI protest planned for October 4, with curfews also in place.
Government barricades routes, PTI urges march
Key routes like the Attock Bridge are barricaded, and AP reports containers were even seized from truckers.
Despite these hurdles, PTI is still calling on people across Pakistan to join the march.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi called the government's actions a sign of "The government is panicking."
Imran Khan serving 3-year jail sentence
Imran Khan is serving three years in jail.
He's been locked in legal battles since his fallout with Pakistan's all-powerful military in 2022-23 and remains widely popular in the country.